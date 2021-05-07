Carry (CRE) Trading Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Carry has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Carry has a market cap of $141.90 million and $3.53 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00016718 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00045417 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 9,347,746,557 coins and its circulating supply is 7,906,832,783 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

