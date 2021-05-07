Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.28), Briefing.com reports. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 151.54% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cars.com updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of CARS stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.99. 871,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,878. Cars.com has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $15.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $960.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.41.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CARS. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark raised Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

In other Cars.com news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $153,815.06. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

