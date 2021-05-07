Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.820-5.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33 billion-$3.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.26 billion.Carter’s also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.680-0.680 EPS.

NYSE CRI traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,250. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $69.54 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carter’s will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRI. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Carter’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.75.

In other news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

