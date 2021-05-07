Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 23,992 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 23,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.39, for a total value of $6,823,084.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,433 shares in the company, valued at $407,530.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total value of $14,762,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total value of $13,736,500.00.

NYSE CVNA traded down $15.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,500,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,720. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $323.39. The stock has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of -90.77 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $272.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Carvana by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,607,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,882,000 after buying an additional 297,458 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Carvana by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,236,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,475,000 after buying an additional 430,405 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Carvana by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,301,000 after buying an additional 482,239 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,071,000 after buying an additional 1,268,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $586,457,000. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

