Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $67.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 87.55 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.10. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $46.14 and a 12-month high of $68.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 1,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $98,411.74. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $179,669.14. Insiders sold a total of 66,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,304 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

