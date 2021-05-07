Caspian (CSP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $293,623.00

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Caspian has a market cap of $12.66 million and approximately $293,623.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Caspian has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar. One Caspian coin can now be purchased for $0.0282 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Caspian Profile

Caspian (CSP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

