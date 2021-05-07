Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,807 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 0.7% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $21,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,772,000 after buying an additional 175,477 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,219,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.60. 36,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.07 and its 200 day moving average is $197.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $240.98.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.37.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.