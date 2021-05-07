CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.82

Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.82 and last traded at $34.82, with a volume of 715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.35.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 4,200 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $140,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at $112,559.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 22,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $691,434.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346,638 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,652.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,088 shares of company stock worth $6,617,540 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CBIZ by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in CBIZ by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in CBIZ by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in CBIZ by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in CBIZ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

