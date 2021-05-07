CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) Trading Down 4.6%

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ)’s share price dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 819,280 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,222,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12.

About CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ)

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 106 properties totaling 65.7 million square feet across 25 states, including 64 high quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 8 properties managed for third parties.

