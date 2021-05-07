CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.53 Million

Analysts expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to announce $76.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.45 million to $76.60 million. CECO Environmental reported sales of $80.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year sales of $318.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $317.20 million to $319.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $333.07 million, with estimates ranging from $331.00 million to $335.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $82.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.72 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.60%.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 740.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 85,495 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in CECO Environmental by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 140,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CECE stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.50. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $9.47.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

