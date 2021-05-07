Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 12.36%.

NYSE CDR traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $15.88. The stock had a trading volume of 22,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.60.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 8.75%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.