Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) was downgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,734. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

