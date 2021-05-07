Centric Cash (CNS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.09 Million

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Centric Cash has a market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Centric Cash has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. One Centric Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000414 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000079 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00042977 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Centric Cash

CNS is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,286,897,540 coins. The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

