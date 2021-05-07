Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 6.6% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

CDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.56.

CDAY opened at $88.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.56. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $111.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,110.26 and a beta of 1.39.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total value of $512,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,968,764.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.