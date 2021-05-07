Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) CEO Sells $6,775,346.44 in Stock

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Cerner stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.68. 3,858,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,612. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.74 and its 200 day moving average is $74.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $63.11 and a 1 year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CERN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.79.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

