Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.79.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CERN. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. Insiders acquired a total of 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CERN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $75.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.68 and its 200 day moving average is $74.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner has a 12-month low of $63.11 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.