Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of Cerner worth $12,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lifted their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.79.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $75.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.85. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $63.11 and a 12 month high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

