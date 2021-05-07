Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.20-0.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $277-285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $280.35 million.Certara also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.200-0.240 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CERT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Certara from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $29.38 on Friday. Certara has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $209,220,522.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

