CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s previous close.

CF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cleveland Research raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CF Industries from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.77.

NYSE:CF opened at $52.68 on Friday. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $52.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.22.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CF Industries news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $309,514.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,614.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in CF Industries by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 586.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

