Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Trading Up 3.4%

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) shares shot up 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.04 and last traded at $3.97. 296,445 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 506,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Charlotte’s Web from $3.90 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43.

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07).

Charlotte’s Web Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CWBHF)

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc produces and distributes hemp-based cannabidiol wellness products in the United States. The company offers products in the categories of tinctures, capsules, gummies, topicals, and pet products. It distributes its products under the Charlotte's Web name through its e-commerce website, third party e-commerce websites, as well as distributors, health practitioners, and various brick and mortar retailers.

