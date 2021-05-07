Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $155.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.48. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $167.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 89.10 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,585,000 after purchasing an additional 315,436 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,781,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,676,000 after buying an additional 22,229 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,232,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,168,000 after buying an additional 235,296 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,347,000 after buying an additional 42,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,942,000.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

