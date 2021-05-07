Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,812 shares during the quarter. Chart Industries comprises about 1.8% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 1.03% of Chart Industries worth $53,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,942,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,674,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,585,000 after purchasing an additional 315,436 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $33,841,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,936,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $155.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.48. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $167.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 89.10 and a beta of 1.78.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.