Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $5.13 Per Share

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Charter Communications in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.20. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ FY2022 earnings at $27.20 EPS.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $705.75.

CHTR opened at $675.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $638.34 and a 200-day moving average of $633.10. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $485.01 and a 52-week high of $684.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

