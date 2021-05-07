Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $20,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 32.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $675.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $638.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $633.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $485.01 and a 52-week high of $684.70.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective (down previously from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $704.50.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

