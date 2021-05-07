ChartEx Tops 1-Day Volume of $44,653.00 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 7th. ChartEx has a total market cap of $848,754.31 and $44,653.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ChartEx has traded down 31.8% against the dollar. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for $0.0424 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ChartEx alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00069743 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.40 or 0.00261814 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $644.12 or 0.01113852 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00031314 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $449.13 or 0.00776650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,710.60 or 0.99795979 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.