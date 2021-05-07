ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 119,848 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.41% of ChemoCentryx worth $14,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 38.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 28.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 29.5% during the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 8,316 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 17.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $27.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.03 and a beta of 1.70. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $70.29. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.81.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $77,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,439,217.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $114,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,737,162.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,474 shares of company stock valued at $3,361,264 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCXI shares. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.22.

ChemoCentryx Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.