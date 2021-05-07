ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $93.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 138.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.22.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI traded down $16.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.89. The stock had a trading volume of 686,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,668. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.81. The firm has a market cap of $759.49 million, a P/E ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 1.70. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. Equities analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 9,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $647,377.50. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 87,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,866,820.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 33,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $2,264,485.56. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 91,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,243,758.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,474 shares of company stock worth $3,361,264. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 205,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,755,000 after acquiring an additional 18,751 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 83,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 26,587 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 463,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,728,000 after acquiring an additional 78,855 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

