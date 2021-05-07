Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 106.39% from the company’s current price.

Chemomab Therapeutics stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,520. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $168.80.

Get Chemomab Therapeutics alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.36% of Chemomab Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.