Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.14.

LNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

In related news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 186.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $80.42 on Friday. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $81.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day moving average is $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

