Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,209 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $7,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,939,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 125,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,458 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.14.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $80.42 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $81.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.79. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

