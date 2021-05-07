Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.93.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CQP. Scotiabank lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.45. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $44.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average of $36.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 174.29%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.44%.

In related news, major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 676.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,578 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

