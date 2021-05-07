Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,571 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.44.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $109.22. 252,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,626,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.58 billion, a PE ratio of -17.76, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $112.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

