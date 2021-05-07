Chimpion (BNANA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $837,345.00

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Chimpion coin can currently be purchased for about $5.07 or 0.00008807 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $160.80 million and $837,345.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chimpion has traded 25% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00086737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020334 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00062817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.91 or 0.00776638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.00101760 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,128.09 or 0.08911564 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00046953 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

Chimpion (CRYPTO:BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

