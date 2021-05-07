Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($3.64) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Chinook Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Nealon anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.64) per share for the year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KDNY. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $21.68. The stock has a market cap of $729.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.26.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.82). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 215.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $50,251,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,336,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,825,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,260,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,874,000.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

