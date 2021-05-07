Chris Beckstead Sells 17,233 Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $611,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:XM traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $35.61. 4,197,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,075. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.81. Qualtrics International Inc. has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,102,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,143,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,077,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on XM. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.28.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

