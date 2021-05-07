Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Cigna (NYSE:CI) announced its earnings results on Friday. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna updated its FY 2021 guidance to 20.200- EPS and its FY21 guidance to at least $20.20 EPS.

CI stock traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $261.18. 1,760,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,206. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cigna has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $263.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.27.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 42,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total value of $10,939,794.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,872,509.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $1,054,417.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,701,401. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,144 shares of company stock worth $58,148,450 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

