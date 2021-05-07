Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.64.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNK shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Cinemark alerts:

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $299,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,128,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Cinemark by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 140,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 32,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNK opened at $20.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.61. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cinemark will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.