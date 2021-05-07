Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.06 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS.

Shares of CNK traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.57. 4,827,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,470,222. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.41. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $27.84.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $299,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,128,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNK. Barrington Research increased their price target on Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark raised their target price on Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

