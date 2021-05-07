Cipher (CPR) Market Capitalization Achieves $120,262.99

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 28.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Cipher has a total market capitalization of $120,262.99 and approximately $93,574.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cipher coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cipher has traded 114.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cipher alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00068680 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003054 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000073 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $395.12 or 0.00685918 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cipher Profile

CPR is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,023,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cipher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cipher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.