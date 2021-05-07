Citigroup Boosts Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $45.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.42.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

NYSE TRGP traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.38. 51,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,836. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.99. Targa Resources has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $37.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. Research analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $651,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 636,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,746,878.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,796 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,528. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $25,833,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,881,000 after acquiring an additional 896,589 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $22,624,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,644,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,388,000 after acquiring an additional 832,535 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $14,203,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.