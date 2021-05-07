Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Lowers Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $230.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 92.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $158.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.36.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group stock traded up $5.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,746. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $212.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.16 and its 200 day moving average is $137.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of -60.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,638,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $9,920,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $421,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $746,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.