Civitas (CIV) Hits Market Cap of $218,352.92

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 20.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Civitas has a market cap of $218,352.92 and $263.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for $0.0271 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Civitas has traded up 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00030686 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001118 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001180 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Civitas Profile

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,063,428 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

