Clarius Group LLC Has $73.56 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,775 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 7.2% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $73,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. Barr E S & Co. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,708,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $4,687,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,242 shares of company stock valued at $384,691,177 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 price objective (up previously from $4,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,135.79.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,306.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.82, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,263.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,201.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

