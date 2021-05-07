Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.66

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.66 and last traded at $19.64, with a volume of 4223 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Clarus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Clarus from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $613.13 million, a P/E ratio of 55.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $75.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Clarus Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

In related news, major shareholder Warren B. Kanders sold 83,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $1,496,463.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,803,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,308,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $1,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,730,131 shares in the company, valued at $62,591,598.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,432 shares of company stock worth $3,577,499. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLAR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 413.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 89.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

