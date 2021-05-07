Claybrook Capital LLC Invests $1.43 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,387 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Curi Capital acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Barclays increased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

NYSE:T traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $32.19. 343,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,716,781. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average of $29.26. The stock has a market cap of $229.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

