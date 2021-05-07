Claybrook Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Claybrook Capital LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,308 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $66,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 24,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.78. The company had a trading volume of 60,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,001. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.80. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $66.15 and a 12 month high of $102.78.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.