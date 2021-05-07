Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.26 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of CLNE traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,919,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,465,667. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.43. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 2.02.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

CLNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In related news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $2,887,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $152,710.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 282,082 shares of company stock worth $3,301,501. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.