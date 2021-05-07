CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 148.79% and a negative net margin of 232.79%.

Shares of CleanSpark stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $19.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,424,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,447. The company has a market capitalization of $653.56 million, a P/E ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 5.37. CleanSpark has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.52.

CLSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on CleanSpark from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

