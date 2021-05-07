CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up to $18.23

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.23, but opened at $19.49. CleanSpark shares last traded at $19.23, with a volume of 7,820 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $635.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 5.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.47.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 232.79% and a negative return on equity of 148.79%. As a group, analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,382,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $858,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $934,000. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

