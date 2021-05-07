Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.58

Shares of Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.58 and traded as high as $5.59. Cleveland BioLabs shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 34,968 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58.

Get Cleveland BioLabs alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland BioLabs during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland BioLabs during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland BioLabs during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in mitigation of radiation injury, radiation oncology, and immuno-oncology.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland BioLabs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland BioLabs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.